Sacred Heart dual immersion program readies students for life, language, culture
Even before she had children, Karissa Morehouse knew that during their growing up years she would want them to learn a second language in addition to English. From her college studies at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo for a bachelor's degree in human development, “I learned that kids needed to start developing neurological pathways before the age of seven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan 1
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec 23
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Dec 21
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC