Remembering well-known Red Bluff resident Tomasina
Well-known Red Bluff resident Tomasina Moreno-Rivera is pictured here with Rachel Martinez and Angelina Villasenor, for whom she was a sitter. Red Bluff >> Well-known Red Bluff resident Tomasina Moreno-Rivera, who will be remembered by many for the love she had for her dogs that would walk with her all over town, died Dec. 20 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital.
