Red Bluff Staples store to close Feb. 4

Red Bluff Staples store to close Feb. 4

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> Red Bluff Staples General Manager Ching Saeteurn confirmed Thursday that the store will be closing its doors at 580 S. Main St. with Feb. 4 as the date of closure. Saeteurn said he was notified of the pending event a few weeks ago and will be putting up signs next week to inform customers that the store is closing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sherri Papini found alive Thu Southernpride 10
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Jan 1 A cop who knows 44
where to find christmas dinners Dec 24 Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Dec 23 Joe OKeefe 11
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Dec 21 DTalluto 25
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Tehama County was issued at January 06 at 11:25AM PST

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,083

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC