Red Bluff Staples store to close Feb. 4
Red Bluff >> Red Bluff Staples General Manager Ching Saeteurn confirmed Thursday that the store will be closing its doors at 580 S. Main St. with Feb. 4 as the date of closure. Saeteurn said he was notified of the pending event a few weeks ago and will be putting up signs next week to inform customers that the store is closing.
