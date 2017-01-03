Red Bluff Staples store to close Feb. 4

Red Bluff >> Red Bluff Staples General Manager Ching Saeteurn confirmed Thursday that the store will be closing its doors at 580 S. Main St. with Feb. 4 as the date of closure. Saeteurn said he was notified of the pending event a few weeks ago and will be putting up signs next week to inform customers that the store is closing.

