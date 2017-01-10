Red Bluff Police officers use vehicle recover scanner unit to locate stolen vehicle
Red Bluff >> A vehicle was reported stolen about 6:30 a.m. Sunday while in the area of the 300 block of South Main Street, but later recovered. The vehicle was equipped with a LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery Unit and was found parked near 760 Givens Road seven hours after it was reported, according to a press release issued by the Red Bluff Police Department Sunday.
