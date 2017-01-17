Red Bluff Police Chief is recognized for 20 years of service
Red Bluff >> Police Chief Kyle Sanders was recognized at Tuesday's City Council meeting for his 20 years of service to the city. Mayor Gary Jones presented a certificate of appreciation to Sanders and said he has served this community faithfully and with great dedication during his 20 years in the Red Bluff Police Department.
