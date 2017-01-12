Red Bluff man arrested Tuesday for theft of gun following South Jackson Street foot pursuit

Red Bluff >> A 19-year-old Red Bluff transient was arrested Tuesday in connection with a residential burglary following a foot pursuit into an apartment complex on South Jackson Street. Red Bluff Police were sent to the area between the 300 and 400 block of South Jackson about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when a resident reported seeing a man entering and then leaving a neighbor's residence.

