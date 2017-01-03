Red Bluff man arrested for lewd acts with minor
Red Bluff >> A 26-year-old Red Bluff man was arrested Sunday after police dispatch received a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding a minor being molested. Jose Ancelmo Garcia was booked into Tehama County Jail Sunday on the felony charges of assault: committing rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 and willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death.
