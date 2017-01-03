Red Bluff Garden Club: Brightening a gloomy day

January is always a hard month to find things to brighten our lives. The excitement of Christmas, New Year's, the family get-togethers, colorful decorations and the kitchen smell's all warm and inviting are over. The decorations are being put away and the bills are arriving to bring us the reality of how much it costs for all the goodwill and cheer. At the Sacramento River Discovery Center it still rains and the bills keep rolling in, but we have found a way to bring some sunshine into the future of our lives and you can too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.