Red Bluff Garden Club: BFF stands for best flower forever
Even though I am a grandmother, I know what BFF stands for “best friend forever.” In my case and for the purpose of this article, it stands for “best flower forever.” There are few perennials that can rival the seasonal interest of hellebores. They are often called the Christmas or Lenten rose.
