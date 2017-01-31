Red Bluff Exchange, Soroptimists hold Search For Talent auditions
Jackson Heights Elementary School Fifth Grade Student Luci Ferreira of Red Bluff auditions Saturday for the Red Bluff Exchange Club Search For Talent singing Your Song. Red Bluff >> Parents, family and friends of 27 contestants gathered Saturday at the Red Bluff Veterans Memorial Hall for the 11th annual Search For Talent auditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan 1
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe OKeefe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC