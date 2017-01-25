Red Bluff Bull Sale sifting and gradi...

Red Bluff Bull Sale sifting and grading gets underway

Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

All range ready bulls were examined Tuesday by experienced judges to determined if the bull is in good condition and is ready for sale in the 76th Annual Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale at the Tehama District Fairground. Red Bluff >> The 76th Annual Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale sifting and grading event began Tuesday with more than 200 range ready bulls examined and judged to determine if they are ready for the bull sale, set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tehama District Fairground in the Don Smith Pavilion.

Red Bluff, CA

