Public hearing set for Jan. 24 regarding Tehama County Animal Care Center adoption fee
Red Bluff >> A public hearing was set Tuesday for 11 a.m. Jan. 24 regarding a potential increase for Tehama County Animal Care Center adoption fees. “This is due to the expiration of a contract with Valley Veterinary Clinic that was a three-year contract,” said Tehama County Agriculture Commissioner Rick Gurrola during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
