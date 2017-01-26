Prepare for the next emergency

The Sacramento River Discovery Center Thursday Evening program originally scheduled for Jan. 14 will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Tehama County Farm Bureau Building, 275 Sale Lane in Red Bluff. The featured presenter will be Rod Daugherty from the Tehama County Sheriff's Department with tips on being prepared to deal with emergencies, such as sink holes, flooding and earthquakes.

