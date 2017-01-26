Prepare for the next emergency
The Sacramento River Discovery Center Thursday Evening program originally scheduled for Jan. 14 will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Tehama County Farm Bureau Building, 275 Sale Lane in Red Bluff. The featured presenter will be Rod Daugherty from the Tehama County Sheriff's Department with tips on being prepared to deal with emergencies, such as sink holes, flooding and earthquakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan 1
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe OKeefe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC