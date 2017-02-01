Police logs: Jan. 31, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. James Gregory Abold: 52, of Red Bluff was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Friday on the felony charge of burglary and oral copulation with an unconscious victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.