Police Logs: Jan. 26, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Steven Russell Capps: 44, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday in the 1600 block of Johnson Street and booked into jail on the felony charges of assault with deadly weapon not firearm or force but great bodily injury likely and inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant.

