Police Logs: Jan. 21, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Danny Scott Cloud: 22, was arrested Thursday at Dog Island Park and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of battery, vandalism under $400 and willful harm to a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.