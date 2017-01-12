Police Logs: Jan. 14, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Sean Martin Smith: 37, of Danville was arrested in the 500 block of Adobe Road and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of arrangement of meeting with a minor for lewd and lascivious acts, two counts of contacting person with intent to commit sexual offense and sending harmful content to minor with intent to seduce.

