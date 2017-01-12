Police Logs: Jan. 14, 2017

Police Logs: Jan. 14, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Sean Martin Smith: 37, of Danville was arrested in the 500 block of Adobe Road and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of arrangement of meeting with a minor for lewd and lascivious acts, two counts of contacting person with intent to commit sexual offense and sending harmful content to minor with intent to seduce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) 18 hr Toddsmith1586 2
News Sherri Papini found alive Jan 5 Southernpride 10
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Jan 1 A cop who knows 44
where to find christmas dinners Dec 24 Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Dec 23 Joe OKeefe 11
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Dec 21 DTalluto 25
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC