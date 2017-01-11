Police logs: Jan. 10, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Larry John Bates: 26, of Redding was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Friday on the felony charges of arranging a meeting with a minor for purposes of lewd acts, contacting a minor with intent to commit sexual offence, furnishing minor with marijuana and possessing marijuana for sale.

