PATH expands program to include new transitional housing for men

A man from a probation work crew cleans up a building near the corner of Main and Ash streets that will be utilized for men's transitional housing through PATH. Red Bluff >> Thanks to a grant awarded by the city of Red Bluff in November, the Poor And The Homeless, or PATH, program that operates a winter shelter and women's transitional housing was able to secure a site near the corner of Main and Ash streets for men's transitional housing, taking possession Jan. 18. “We received a grant as part of the $10,000 Red Bluff set aside for helping the homeless situation,” said Colleen Lewis, a PATH board member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.