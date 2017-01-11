New book examines Highway 99 artifacts
The long anticipated 20th Anniversary Edition of “That Ribbon of Highway I, Highway 99 from the Oregon Border to Sacramento” has recently been released, according to Northern California publisher Living Gold Press. Most Red Bluff residents are familiar with artifacts of this historic road; the 1920 concrete bridge over Brewery Creek, the old bridge pillars in the streambed of Dibble Creek on the north side of town, the concrete pavement on Hess Road and in front of North Main Equipment.
