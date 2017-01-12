Murphy-Foley to wed in September
Mark and Peggy Murphy of Red Bluff announce the engagement of their daughter, Molly Kathryn Murphy, to Fielding Foley Uhland of Browns Valley. The couple will marry in September at Nevada City.
