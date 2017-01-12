Kathy Nelson: Top city, county salaries are too high
How the heck can Tehama County and the city of Red Bluff pay such high salaries when our county has no big industrial businesses in the county and our city is a business deterrent? Salary $212,468, and all health, disability benefits plus life insurance. He is to receive $600 for his cell phone, plus cell phone monthly service charges.
