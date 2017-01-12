Joseph Neff: Sorry to hear about Staples closing

Profitability is the only reason for a company to remain in a local business location, and it is doubtful customer appeals will affect a decision to close a local branch store. I visit the Red Bluff Staples a half dozen times yearly to replenish printing paper and ink supplies for the computer printer, to buy a special brand of high visibility pens in quantities of about 25 yearly, to buy a half dozen shipping boxes and several rolls of shipping tape yearly to ship items to a second home destination, rather than checking baggage, and we also use the in store UPS counter to ship that box.

