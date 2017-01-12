Joseph Neff: Sorry to hear about Stap...

Joseph Neff: Sorry to hear about Staples closing

Red Bluff Daily News

Profitability is the only reason for a company to remain in a local business location, and it is doubtful customer appeals will affect a decision to close a local branch store. I visit the Red Bluff Staples a half dozen times yearly to replenish printing paper and ink supplies for the computer printer, to buy a special brand of high visibility pens in quantities of about 25 yearly, to buy a half dozen shipping boxes and several rolls of shipping tape yearly to ship items to a second home destination, rather than checking baggage, and we also use the in store UPS counter to ship that box.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tehama County was issued at January 12 at 2:31PM PST

