Join the 11th annual Exchange Club Search for Talent

The Exchange Club of Red Bluff, in cooperation with the Soroptimist International of Red Bluff, will host the 11th annual Search for Talent for young people between the ages of 6 and 18. Youth of Tehama County are invited to brush up their acts and join the Search for Talent to be held the evening of Saturday, Feb. 25 at Red Bluff's historic State Theatre. Roughly 20 acts will be invited to participate in the gala show and competition.

