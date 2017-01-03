Join the 11th annual Exchange Club Se...

Join the 11th annual Exchange Club Search for Talent

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The Exchange Club of Red Bluff, in cooperation with the Soroptimist International of Red Bluff, will host the 11th annual Search for Talent for young people between the ages of 6 and 18. Youth of Tehama County are invited to brush up their acts and join the Search for Talent to be held the evening of Saturday, Feb. 25 at Red Bluff's historic State Theatre. Roughly 20 acts will be invited to participate in the gala show and competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sherri Papini found alive Jan 5 Southernpride 10
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Jan 1 A cop who knows 44
where to find christmas dinners Dec 24 Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Dec 23 Joe OKeefe 11
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Dec 21 DTalluto 25
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,809,526

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC