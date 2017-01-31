Free tax preparation sites
VITA provides free tax preparation and filing services to local residents who had an adjusted gross income of $60,000 or less for the 2016 tax year. VITA tax sites are able to file federal and California state returns for qualifying households and save them hundreds of dollars in filing fees.
