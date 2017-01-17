Flu vaccine available from variety of sources
Red Bluff >> Tehama County Health Services Agency, Public Health Division is urging people who have not yet received a flu vaccine to protect themselves and get a flu shot as soon as possible. According to the California Department of Public Health, influenza activity is increasing in California and has reached widespread levels.
