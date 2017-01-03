Flood watch issued for Tehama County
Red Bluff >> A flood watch for Tehama County and most of the Northern Sacramento Valley has been has been issued starting Saturday and running through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service warns of widespread flooding of small rivers and streams over the over the course of the watch due to prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, especially Sunday through early Monday.
