Early bird sign up for BEAM ends Wednesday

The Red Bluff Business Expo and Mixer, or BEAM, is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Red Bluff Community Center 1500 S. Jackson St. This trade show is an excellent opportunity for all local businesses to showcase what they have to offer to the Red Bluff and Tehama County community. Show specials and discounts will be given during the Business Expo.

