Doris Bryant celebrates 100th birthday

Doris I. Bryant celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday, Jan. 15 at her home in Red Bluff. Attending, front, birthday girl Doris; middle row, from left, nephew Jim Dunham from Santa Clarita, niece Rozae Nichols from Los Angeles and nephew Bob Dunham from Burbank; back row, niece Susan Dunham from Nevada, nephew Jim Dunham from Texas; son James Bryant from Red Bluff and Rozae's husband Ian Nichols.

