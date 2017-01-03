Death notices: Jan. 3, 2017
McKenna: Philip Walter McKenna, 102, of Red Bluff died Sunday, Jan. 1 at Brookdale Red Bluff. Arrangements are under the direction of Red Bluff Simple Cremations & Burial Service.
