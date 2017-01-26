Death notices: Jan. 26, 2017
Southern: Phillip Charles Southern, 79, of Red Bluff died Wednesday, Jan. 25 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Red Bluff Simple Cremations & Burial Service.
