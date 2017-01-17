Death notices: Jan. 17, 2017
Brandt: Robert A. Brandt, 78, of Los Molinos died Saturday, Jan. 14 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers.
