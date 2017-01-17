Crosses installed to draw attention to abortion
Volunteers gathered over the weekend to install 2,800 crosses along Interstate 5 south of Red Bluff to symbolize the number of abortions performed each day in the nation. Jan. 22 is the 43rd anniversary of the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion and churches across the country will mark the day with prayer and reflection.
