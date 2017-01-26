Corning Patriots raise more than goal for Police K-9

Corning >> The Corning Patriots presented a check for $21,560 to Police Chief Jeremiah Fears Tuesday for the Corning Police K-9 Program. The group, with the community's help, raise more than its target goal of $20,000 for the Corning Police Department to obtain a police K-9, which includes the purchase of the dog and the police training.

