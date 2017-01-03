Community Baptist: Speaker to address challenges in the Middle East
Dr. John Cook, CEO of Indigenous Ministries, will be speaking at Community Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 15 on The Challenge of the Middle East. Cook's ministry has him working closely with the persecuted church in Middle Eastern countries.
