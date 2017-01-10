City moves forward with Walbridge Sewer Improvement Project, seeks construction bids
Red Bluff >> The City Council authorized the Public Works department Tuesday to begin advertising for contractors to move forward with the construction of the Walbridge Sewer Improvements Project. After sewer odor had been reported in the Walbridge neighborhood near the Rancheria sewer lift station and the city sewer manhole on Walbridge Street, the city did an assessment of the property to identify the issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|21 hr
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan 1
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec 23
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC