City moves forward with Walbridge Sewer Improvement Project, seeks construction bids

Red Bluff >> The City Council authorized the Public Works department Tuesday to begin advertising for contractors to move forward with the construction of the Walbridge Sewer Improvements Project. After sewer odor had been reported in the Walbridge neighborhood near the Rancheria sewer lift station and the city sewer manhole on Walbridge Street, the city did an assessment of the property to identify the issues.

