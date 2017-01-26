Body found, missing Siskiyou County m...

Body found, missing Siskiyou County man presumed dead

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOBI NBC5

Siskiyou County, Cal.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says a body found in the Sacramento River in the Red Bluff area of California matches the description of a man missing since Thursday, Jan. 19. Trygve "Karl" Larson, 79, was reported missing from the Yreka area by relatives who hadn't seen him for several days. Larson was considered "endangered" and a search involving several agencies started immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan 23 Wondering 2
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Jan 19 Dawn 26
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan 16 Toddsmith1586 2
News Sherri Papini found alive Jan 5 Southernpride 10
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Jan 1 A cop who knows 44
where to find christmas dinners Dec '16 Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Dec '16 Joe OKeefe 11
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Ferguson
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,337,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC