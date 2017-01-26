Body found, missing Siskiyou County man presumed dead

Siskiyou County, Cal.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says a body found in the Sacramento River in the Red Bluff area of California matches the description of a man missing since Thursday, Jan. 19. Trygve "Karl" Larson, 79, was reported missing from the Yreka area by relatives who hadn't seen him for several days. Larson was considered "endangered" and a search involving several agencies started immediately.

