Bidwell Elementary School students participate in Great Kindness Challenge
Red Bluff >> Bidwell Elementary School students have been celebrating kindness throughout the month of January and began the Great Kindness Challenge Monday to focus on acts of kindness. During this week Bidwell students are encouraged to perform as many acts of kindness as they can and check them off when they are done.
