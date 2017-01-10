100 years ago...Play grounds are property school district
The deeds were recorded Tuesday for the transfer of fourteen lots adjacent to the Lincoln street school building to the Red Bluff school district, and the property now belongs to the school district. The consideration is $4,200, the lots being purchased from Charles H. Stephenson of Cincinnati, Ohio.
