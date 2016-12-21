Wrong-way driver killed in early morn...

Wrong-way driver killed in early morning collision

Red Bluff >> A 79-year-old Nashville man was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 5. The man, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-5 at 4:20 a.m. north of Adobe Road when he collided with the Dibble Creek bridge abutment, according to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Saturday afternoon. The man's 2016 Nissan Juke traveled east and collided with a 2007 Toyota 4Runner driven by Patrick Moran, 59, of Woodland, the release said.

