Woman found dead Wednesday night at Red Bluff High School

Red Bluff >> A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead Wednesday evening at Red Bluff Union High School near the football field after medical personnel and law enforcement were dispatched to reports of an unresponsive woman. First responders were dispatched at 8:16 p.m. where upon arrival they found the woman, later identified as Cherie McLean, unresponsive.

