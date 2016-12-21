Tractor Trailer collides with Interstate 5 center divider, spills lumber load
Red Bluff >> A tractor trailer big-rig carrying a load of lumber collided with the center divider on Interstate 5 at 3 a.m. Tuesday near Hooker Creek Road, shutting down the freeway's southbound lanes for about six hours. The truck's load of lumber spilled onto the roadway's southbound lanes causing the lanes to be closed for cleanup.
