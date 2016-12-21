Tis The Season Food Drive held to benefit Red Bluff Salvation Army
The Old Time Jam Band performs Tuesday at the Tis The Season Community Food Drive that benefits the Red Bluff Salvation Army. Pictured, from left, are Rich Reynolds, Thomas Moore, Tex Ash, Lindsey Pho, Annie Freemyers, Madison Moore, Alexis Drum and Pat Scott.
