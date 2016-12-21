Tehama County Facilities Maintenance spruces up former courthouse for Christmas
Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Facilities Maintenance Department spruced up the entry of the former Tehama County Courthouse at the corner of Oak and Washington streets for the Christmas holiday and decorated a tree in the annex. The tradition is one that has been taking place for at least 45 years going back to the time of Collis Henderson.
