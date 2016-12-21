Senior Nutrition lunch menu for the w...

Senior Nutrition lunch menu for the week of Jan. 2-6

Come join good friends for lunch in the Gardenside Café, in the Red Bluff Community and Senior Center, 1500 S. Jackson St. A freshly prepared, nutritionally balanced meal is served Monday through Friday at noon. Lunch also is served at the Corning Senior Center, 1014 4th Ave., at 11:30 a.m. Call 527-2414 a day ahead to reserve a space for lunch.

