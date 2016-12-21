Santa, Jackson Heights students spread cheer at Board of Supervisor meeting
Santa hands out candy canes to Jackson Heights students who came to sing and spread Christmas cheer Tuesday at the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting. Red Bluff >> Santa and several Jackson Heights Elementary School students came Tuesday to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting intent on spreading Christmas cheer.
