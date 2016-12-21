Santa, Jackson Heights students sprea...

Santa, Jackson Heights students spread cheer at Board of Supervisor meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Santa hands out candy canes to Jackson Heights students who came to sing and spread Christmas cheer Tuesday at the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting. Red Bluff >> Santa and several Jackson Heights Elementary School students came Tuesday to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting intent on spreading Christmas cheer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where to find christmas dinners 14 hr Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Fri Joe OKeefe 11
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Dec 21 DTalluto 25
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
News Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10) Dec 13 JSMendoza629 13
News Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P... Dec 12 MelaniaIsATranny 6
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,347 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,685

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC