Retiring Tehama County Sheriffa s Dispacther recognized for 35 years service

Tehama County Supervisor Dennis Garton congratulates Dispatcher Penny Bunn on her retirement at the Dec. 20 Board of Supervisors meeting. Red Bluff >> When Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt announced the retirement of Dispatcher Penny Bunn after 35 years with the department at the Dec. 20 Board of Supervisors meeting, he acknowledged that it was such a rare occurrence that the office didn't even have any 35-year pins to give out, only up to 25-year pins.

