Red Bluff teacher author in newest Ch...

Red Bluff teacher author in newest Chicken Soup for the Soul released today

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> Community members may recognize a name if they read the newest book in the Chicken Soup for the Soul series: Curvy and Confident, which features local author and teacher Darbie Andrews. The book aims at sharing stories of women who are curvy and confident and have learned it is okay to wear pretty clothing and swimsuits and do things that skinnier woman do, while living their lives with gusto, according to a press release from Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sherri Papini found alive 17 hr Southernpride 8
where to find christmas dinners Sat Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Dec 23 Joe OKeefe 11
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Dec 21 DTalluto 25
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
News Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10) Dec 13 JSMendoza629 13
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC