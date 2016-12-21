Red Bluff men sentenced in case involving lewd acts with minor

Red Bluff >> The two remaining men, of four, arrested and charged with performing lewd acts with a minor in April, were sentenced Monday at the Tehama County Superior Court to jail time, probation and the requirement to register as a sexual offender. Michael Flowerdew, 20, of Red Bluff, who was reported to have the shortest relationship with the teen, pled guilty to the charges of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and sexual penetration of a person under the age of 18 and was sentenced Monday to three years of formal probation, 270 days in Tehama County Jail and is required to register as a sexual offender.

