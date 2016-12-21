Red Bluff man receives major injuries in motorcycle collision

Red Bluff >> A 22-year-old Red Bluff man received major injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lake and Center avenues. Chris Perez was riding a 1981 Kawasaki 250 on Lake Avenue approaching the intersection with Center Avenue as Elva Grace, 43, of Red Bluff was driving north on Center in a 2011 Lexus.

